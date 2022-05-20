President Biden was recently on a news cast condemning hate crimes. In my opinion, until leaders of the free world set an example of how to live together peacefully, we will continue to breed more hate and more criminal activity. Guns are an easily politically correct way to explain and blame the rise in crime. I think it is deeper than this, but it is easier to blame guns than our people interaction problems. Guns do not kill people; people kill people.
The insulting aftermath of the last election boils to encourage crimes to humanity by mostly unstable individuals. Our supposedly stable elected officials express vulgar disrespectful inquiry and language toward others which breeds others to inhumane language and actions.
I never have felt more remorse and empathy for anyone than when I listened to the inquisition of our newest Supreme Court justice. I felt the same way when the previous Supreme Court justice was chosen. Our opposing party elected officials seem to be most of the time unable to work together. What has gone wrong? Where has civil reasoning gone? All these examples in my opinion, encourage unrest and violent attitudes among people.
We need to set an example of less self-centered approaches to our problems. Me, me, me is not the answer. We have more opportunity now than anytime in history to achieve our full potential. Work toward helpful goals not self-centered demands of others. Be productive and you will be rewarded.
