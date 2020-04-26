I am writing in response to two related items in the Telegraph Herald on April 24.
First, the TH awarded kudos to Gov. Kim Reynolds for “making strides ... more than tripling the state’s ability to test for the coronavirus.” The need for testing will be determined by an online assessment, with those meeting the criteria for testing scheduled at a drive-through testing site.
In a second (and nearly hidden article) on page 4D written by Ryan Foley, of The Associated Press, is the complete story.
Gov. Reynolds has invested $26 million hard-earned Iowa dollars in a “start-up” recommended by actor Ashton Kutcher.
Where are our community health professionals, our public health officials and, most importantly, our experts at the University of Iowa? The fragmentation, duplication and complete absence of any cohesive plan or process to screen, test, diagnose and trace COVID-19 is unbelievable. The system isn’t broken, there is no coherent system.
Gov. Reynolds has bypassed every level of public health expertise and invested in an out-of-state tech start-up recommended by Ashton Kutcher. Wow. I hope that this proves to be a good decision. Many Iowa lives depend on it. As for the TH, kudos might be a bit premature.