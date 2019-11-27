‘Tis the season to count blessings, enjoy a meal with loved ones and generally appreciate all that we have.
And then it’s time for some hardcore retail shopping.
Thanksgiving week brings out the best in people, and, occasionally, the worst. It might seem odd to have a shotgun start to the holiday shopping season right after the day set aside for gratitude, but the American tradition has come to embrace the incongruous pairing.
Retailers expect this Black Friday won’t be much different.
The National Retail Federation, the world’s largest retail trade
association, projects that 115 million Americans will shop on Black Friday. The group also predicts the average consumer will spend nearly $1,050 this holiday season — an increase of about 4% compared to the previous year.
Whether or not the chaos and crowds of big box stores on Black Friday is your scene, there’s something to be said for the softer side of shopping. Consider spending some of your holiday dollars in local shops, which will be rolling out the red carpet on Small Business Saturday.
The national shopping survey shows a troubling trend: While
66.6 million people plan to shop on Small Business Saturday, 68.7 million say Cyber Monday will have them shopping online for deals. Now those might well be some of the same people. But it’s disappointing to hear that shopping online attracts more people than local stores.
The benefits to shopping local are many.
Small businesses play a critical role in the local economy. “Mom and pop” shops represent a vital segment of retail in Dubuque and the surrounding communities.
For these retailers, sales are not built on long lines out the door, fighting over cheap electronics before the turkey and dressing is even digested.
Instead, local retailers tend to rely on selling unique merchandise every day, backed by strong customer service. Shopping local means you’re more likely to get a cup of coffee and some cheerful conversation while you shop, as opposed to throngs of people battling for bargains.
Making purchases at a local shop often means dealing directly with the business owner, and sometimes even the creator of the product. Local shops pride themselves on that connection and tend to bring the knowledge and customer service that builds long-
lasting relationships.
Studies have found that locally-owned stores generate much greater benefits for communities than do national chains. If you spend $100 at a local business, roughly $67 stays in your local economy, versus $43 for each $100 spent at big chains.
Local business owners have investment in the community. Note the local names you see time and again supporting community fundraisers. In fact, local businesses donate to nonprofits 2½ times the amount that other businesses do.
Before clicking a link and buying something you can’t see, touch or smell, consider the unique gifts you can find at local shops that might not be available anywhere else. In addition to niche product lines, many local retailers sell the wares of local artists and producers. That adds an authentic local flavor to gift-giving.
No matter how much time you spend in line or online this weekend, consider supporting your community by exploring the treasures available at locally owned shops on Small Business Saturday.