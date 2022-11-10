RURAL AMERICA — Lately I’ve been noticing what are called murmurations of European starlings, large flocks flying together in absolute coordination, swooping, dipping, rising, turning. These choreographed flocks vacuum insect-filled skies. Have you seen this? It is remarkable that hundreds can fly at breakneck speed, precisely, acrobatically, without running into each other. How are these things possible? How are birds able to fly with more precision than our finest jet pilots? Again, it probably doesn’t matter, but it’s glorious to behold.

I have a tendency to interview folks, even those who carry my groceries from the store to my car. To a young woman helping me I smiled, and asked, “Why aren’t you in school?”

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

