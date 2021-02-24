After listening to both candidates’ stances, I proudly endorse John Pregler and urge Ward 1 residents to support him March 2. I’m confident that with his 10 years on the Long Range Planning Commission and his work on the Re-Imagine Dubuque plan, John knows where we’ve been and the direction we need to go as a city.
John understands very personally the struggles many families have faced due to COVID-19. That’s why he vows to be a voice for the elderly, the retired, and the many low-income families struggling in Dubuque. He understands many have lost jobs, had wages and hours cut or simply have had to choose between staying home with kids or working. He himself had to take a pay cut. John has a sensible approach that involves keeping costs low for citizens while everyone can get back on their feet. John has reviewed city budgets for the past decade and has also been active at council meetings, and even hosted a work group for city employees on risk analysis.
The Telegraph Herald Editorial Board endorsement was spot on. His experience working with government operations is what we need at the council table. John is ready to step in day one and work with anyone to secure the best future possible for our great city. His is a needed voice at the council table and I urge citizens of Ward 1 to vote John Pregler on March 2.
The author is a former Dubuque City Council member.