Iowa Republicans advanced numerous bills intended to improve workforce development ahead of Friday’s funnel deadline. Lawmakers looking to stem the devastating workforce shortage pushed bills to change aspects of state code regulating the work minors can do, a measure that would allow immigrant physicians’ medical degrees from certain countries to qualify them to practice in Iowa and a bill requiring school administrators to teach some classes to alleviate workforce strain in education.

Whatever we can do to keep Iowa’s workforce strong, they say. Lawmakers are lifting every legislative rock to find ways to address the challenge. We agree — workforce is critical and it’s good to see lawmakers looking for every angle to broaden our pool of applicants.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

