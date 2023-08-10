“Our long national nightmare is over.”

President Gerald R. Ford followed up his August 1974 inaugural address with a Presidential Proclamation on September 8, 1974, granting former President Richard M. Nixon a “full, free and absolute pardon,” precluding indictment or prosecution for crimes committed while he was in office.

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu