The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 will be remembered as the greatest existential threat to the United States since World War II. Not since the days of Hoovervilles and Pearl Harbor has our nation faced such a crisis.
No state has been spared from COVID-19 cases or fatalities, and we are only beginning to reach our peak caseload. Doctors, nurses, physician’s assistants, technicians and other health care workers are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Policy makers, industry and the general public must do everything possible in order to stand behind our health care system.
Front-line health care workers are essentially running into a burning building everyday through their constant, meticulous and tireless treatment of COVID-19 victims. Both young and old, hundreds of thousands of patients are depending on these courageous health care workers who are braving serious health risks to provide essential care. Tragically, we will see many front-line health care workers hospitalized before this crisis abates. Moreover, these front-line health care workers who are constantly exposed to lethal doses of coronavirus are hesitant to go home and expose their loved ones to the disease. This loss of familial contact will have untold effect on our nation and communities.
While the health and physical risks of COVID-19 health care workers are great and to be applauded, unfortunately these heroes face an additional challenge as a result of the termination of scheduled and yet very important elective-care procedures that are often the main and sometimes only source of revenue for hundreds of thousands of health care practices.
In addition to procedure cancellations, emergency-room visits have plummeted, leaving empty beds, unpaid invoices and a lack of reimbursement payments. Unless otherwise addressed, the lack of patients and business will lead to a nationwide collapse of our health care system. In the middle of the worst pandemic since 1918, this scenario is absolutely unthinkable. We need intervention from Capitol Hill immediately.
The CARES Act was a step in the right direction; it recognized the obvious importance that hospitals will play in our fight against coronavirus. Unfortunately, more work needs to be done on behalf of health care workers. For example, many doctors aren’t employed directly at hospitals; instead they’re contracted out via physician staffing firms or are self-employed through their own practice. As a result, actual doctors and other health care workers got precious little in funding from the CARES Act; most of the money went to hospitals. COVID-4, the next round of economic stimulus packaging, needs to specify actual doctors and their health-professional colleagues as recipients of aid money. We simply cannot allow our health care system to collapse, not now and not ever.
While Washington, D.C., is quiet and under strict stay-at-home orders, Capitol Hill is as busy as ever. Lobbyists and trade groups representing every industry are desperately trying to get relief funding to prop up millions of businesses. We all share the sentiment of reopening the economy, but we cannot let the voices of our nation’s essential and most vital workers go unheard.
As a former state health official, I urge policymakers and elected officials to prioritize the front-line health care workers who are undertaking unimaginable sacrifices on our behalf.