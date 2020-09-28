The recent controversy over Bishop Loras sparked my interest in finding out the rest of the story. The information I have was gleaned from the internet and books by Rev. M.M. Hoffmann and Robert Klein — a collection of Loras letters; these books can be found at local libraries.
Matthias Loras was born in France in 1792 during the Reign of Terror; his father, four siblings, and 12 other relatives were executed by guillotine. Overcoming this horrific event seems to have inspired his career as a priest and educator. Father Loras became involved with four educational institutions, two in France and two in the U.S. He came to the U.S. in 1829 to help establish Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala. While there, he served as the college president and as a vicar general. At that time in Alabama, a large percentage of the population were Black people working as slaves. Slave labor was used in building the college and the slave lady Marie Louise cooked for Father Loras. He arrived in Dubuque as a Bishop in 1839, his territory included what’s now the states of Iowa and Minnesota. He did offer to bring Marie Louise and her husband to Dubuque but that was not politically feasible.
In the long run, what can we do in today’s world as individuals to create a large middle class made up of all types of people with a diversity of talents and not working under slave conditions?