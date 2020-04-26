As citizens attempt to stay informed and stay safe during this pandemic, government transparency has never been more important.
In other circumstances, it is often journalists who are asking for information and pushing back when government officials aren’t forthcoming. But when the issues are a matter of life and death, citizens’ expectations of access are raised as well.
With each state facing many of the same challenges, but all run by different administrations, the differences in the amount of government transparency become obvious.
Until 10 days ago, Iowa was behind Wisconsin and Illinois in how much information it was reporting to the public. When the state unveiled its COVID-19 dashboard in mid-April, that greatly increased the amount of information available to citizens. Now Iowa has surpassed information available in Wisconsin and Illinois in terms of breakdown by county.
The site, coronavirus.iowa.gov, provides a more complete snapshot of the pandemic in Iowa, including county-specific information on how many people have been tested for the coronavirus and how many have recovered from it. A week earlier, that information wasn’t available. The site also offers details such as demographic breakdowns, in-depth tracking of outbreaks in long-term-care facilities and regional analyses.
Providing this kind of information is absolutely critical. Many people are scared and worried. Knowledge is the antidote to fear. The more people understand, the more trust they have in the
information coming from government, the more they are prepared to take precautions and follow protocols.
In some cases, a lack of information can become panic-
inducing. Late last month, the Iowa Health Care Association announced that four long-term care facilities had cases of COVID-19, including one in Dubuque County. But officials gave no other information. Every long-term care facility in the county was likely bombarded with questions from worried families. When it comes to matters of public health, information must be specific.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, raised another issue in which transparency is key: drug prices. As scientists search for treatment options and a vaccine, it will become even more critical that pharmaceutical price spikes be prohibited. Grassley’s
bipartisan Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act is needed now more than ever.
Another place the federal government must maintain transparency is in the flow of stimulus money. Congress has given out trillions of dollars to help keep businesses, colleges and nonprofits running. While the spending will provide much-needed relief to help steady the economy, accountability is a critical piece. Taxpayers should be able to see where every dollar has gone through an accessible database. After all, those are taxpayer dollars.
As Americans continue to adjust to this challenging new normal, it’s critical that government keep people informed on all fronts. Transparency is vital to democracy.