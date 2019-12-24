The time around the holiday can be a slow period in the news industry.
Routines are interrupted, and the pace of business slows while people take time out to celebrate. When Christmas and New Year’s Day fall midweek, reporters know it will be difficult to reach sources for several days in a row.
For this reason, we’ve become adept at planning ahead, and I am excited for all we have in store for readers in the next couple of weeks.
In addition to finding a few heartwarming gems of holiday stories to tell, we’ll take a look at the year gone by, the year ahead and the decade that’s coming to a close. We’ll ring in the new year with the golden anniversary of our favorite TH tradition: The First Citizen Award.
No doubt most readers have been following our countdown, reviewing each award recipient since 1970. We’re down to the final week of past award winners, and the 50th recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award will be revealed on Jan. 1.
In addition, the Jan. 1 paper will include a 60-page magazine highlighting all the First Citizen Award winners through the years. I know this will be a keepsake for readers; there is a great deal of local history in the stories of these prominent people.
Sad farewell to First Citizen Award winnerOn Thursday, we published a profile on the 2006 First Citizen Award winner, Norma Denlinger. Sadly, we later learned that Norma died that day.
Anyone who knows much about how Dubuque pulled out of the slump of the 1980s knows that Norma Denlinger was a key player in the community’s revival. The story of her mortgaging her own home to back the development of Dubuque Greyhound Park is now legendary. That’s the kind of conviction Norma brought to her causes.
I remember every conversation I had with Norma. She loved to support other women and cheer on their successes, and I got the benefit of that. That’s a legacy I will try to emulate.
Unfortunately, we had sent our First Citizen magazine to the printing press when we got word of Norma’s death, so the story that will publish Jan. 1 does not include the news of her death. Her passing makes me all the more glad we made the effort to tell the stories of this local honor roll.
Images of 2019We’ll publish back-to-back magazines to kick off 2020. On Jan. 2, another 60-page magazine will be included with your Telegraph Herald, this time featuring the Images of 2019.
This edition will showcase the news, sports and feature photos captured by our award-winning photo staff in the past year.
Readers tend to snap these up. I would love to own the year in local photos from the years my kids were born, so I think it’s a must-have for new parents and local history buffs alike.
A look back at the year, decade“The teens” doesn’t have a nice ring to it like the ‘90s or the ‘20s. And, in fact, the decade from 2010 to 2019 aren’t all teens anyway.
But whatever you want to call it, another decade is in the books, and we’ll round up the top local stories of the decade on Sunday, Jan. 4.
Watch for your chance to vote on the top stories of the decade and the best local photos of the decade on TelegraphHerald.com.
Coming up on Sunday, Dec. 29, we’ll review 2019 by the numbers. All the reporters and editors pitch in on this one, and it turns out to be an interesting look at some of the facts and figures that made the year unique. In the days ahead, we’ll also run the top stories of 2019 as well as a review of the local leaders and renowned people in the tri-state area who died in the past year.
At the dawn of a new decade, I think the solid news and feature lineup we have in store will offer readers a good perspective on life in the tri-states at this moment in time.
From all of us at the Telegraph Herald, we wish you peace and joy this holiday season.