I have noticed a flurry of interest recently among the political class and in the local press about Winston Churchill. I am just finishing a very good biography of this great man and have come across many of his laments, instructions and admonitions which speak to us in our situation today.
Close to the end of his life, Churchill made this observation: “Among our Socialist opponents there is great confusion. Some of them regard private enterprise as a tiger to be shot. Others look on it as a cow they can milk. Only a handful see it for what it really is, the strong and willing horse that pulls the whole cart along.”
You may recall that Churchill was voted out of office before VJ Day and his government replaced by a Socialist government. This election cast a debilitating spell over Britain which lasted until the return of the Conservatives led by Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s.
America is at a fork in the road. Which path will we choose?