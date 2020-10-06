Happy National Newspaper Week. Glad to see you’re celebrating by reading a local newspaper.
We kicked off the weeklong designation with a special section in Sunday’s paper that introduced many of the people who work in our newsroom to help bring you the local news 365 days a year. Many of the names on the pages will be familiar to readers who note bylines or credits. But others will not, given the number of behind-the-scenes journalists — like copy editors who write headlines, design pages, read copy and put the paper to bed each night. I thought seeing their faces and hearing a little about their stories would help show just how much goes into a news operation like ours.
While much has changed in our industry, one constant remains: We are local news.
Our team of more than 30 journalists covers the tri-state area like no other media can. And we’ve done it for decades. That gives us the historical vantage point that brings depth and insight to news coverage.
And this National Newspaper Week comes at a time when we are covering the impacts of a pandemic while also preparing for state, local and national elections.
For months, our staff has been painstakingly tracking COVID-19 data, explaining to readers the trends we see in our area and depicting that content in words, graphics and maps. We have kept our community informed and challenged state officials when the numbers showed discrepancies.
We have kept close tabs on local businesses and the struggles they have faced in 2020. We’ve let readers know a little about the efforts they have gone through to keep their businesses going and their employees and the public safe, all while following state guidelines. And we’ve tracked those kinds of stories in our communities in three states, each with differing guidelines.
Now, we’re in the midst of election coverage, hitting campaign events and forums, profiling candidates and explaining voting options. Our team will be in a full-court press to get as much information as we can in front of the voting public in the next few weeks.
You won’t find that kind of local analysis and coverage anywhere but our newspaper and at TelegraphHerald.com.
This week’s celebration of print journalism comes at a time when our industry is struggling mightily. Research by University of North Carolina shows that more than 1,300 communities that in 2004 had a local newspaper in town today have none.
Despite those dire statistics, we keep churning out local news coverage and telling the stories of our tri-state communities. We’re at city council meetings, graduations, county fairs and ballgames. We ask the tough questions of government officials and examine how tax dollars are spent. We tell the stories of artists, volunteers, entrepreneurs, veterans, parents, teachers and schoolchildren.
We’re proud to be your community newspaper, and we thank you for your continued support.