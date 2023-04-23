Workers Memorial Day is upon us again. I have started writing this several times. Each time I become frustrated trying to find the right things to say so everyone would take safety more seriously.
This year we add another 50 names to the list of workers who have lost their lives while in the performance of their job duties in Iowa. There are two names on the list each from Dubuque County and Jackson County and one from Delaware County. The names from close to home always seem to have a larger impact on us all. Again this year, this number is not acceptable. We have to do better. Every worker should expect to go home from work at night without concern of injury or death.
If you study the names and occupations on the list you will see that they come from everywhere across the state of Iowa, and from many occupations. No one is exempt from the dangers on the job. Even commuting to and from work can be dangerous. This past year, there were a couple of young electricians who were killed on the job near Burlington when someone wasn’t paying enough attention to the road and ran over them while they were working on the bridge. Please don’t text and drive. Both workers died, but the young lady who hit them will also have to live with this accident for the rest of her life.
There are several farm-related accidents. We need to be more vigilant when we are performing activities that are dangerous, but there is always an accident waiting to happen.
Job-site inspections are one way to try to minimize the risk. Unfortunately, OSHA cannot be everywhere.
OSHA in the state of Iowa continues to be underfunded and understaffed. The inspectors do their best, but they just don’t have the resources to inspect worksites regularly to ensure safe working conditions.
Many accidents can be avoided. Often, workers are their own worst enemy. I remember when I was younger working on job sites and thinking the safety rules were too cumbersome. As I got older, I realized that many of the rules were created because someone was seriously injured or died from performing similar tasks.
In today’s work environment there are many challenges. There is a shortage of workers; this causes many people to be working overtime or multiple jobs. Being overworked and tired is a great recipe for accidents. Everyone is continuously being asked to do more; never is it acceptable to cut corners to complete a task faster if the risk of injury or death is increased.
My main message to all workers is that nothing is important enough to take a shortcut and end up injured or worse. Be diligent and work safely at all times. We either live to work or work to live. I prefer being able to enjoy time away from work. This is much easier to do when everyone is healthy.
As Workers Memorial Day approaches, remember to work safely and make sure that you are able to enjoy your life away from work. We will be getting together on April 28 to honor those workers who lost their lives. This is always a very sad day for me and one that continues to frustrate me. I would really love to have one year where no one died on the job.
Tom Townsend is president of the Dubuque Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.
