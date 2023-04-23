Workers Memorial Day is upon us again. I have started writing this several times. Each time I become frustrated trying to find the right things to say so everyone would take safety more seriously.

This year we add another 50 names to the list of workers who have lost their lives while in the performance of their job duties in Iowa. There are two names on the list each from Dubuque County and Jackson County and one from Delaware County. The names from close to home always seem to have a larger impact on us all. Again this year, this number is not acceptable. We have to do better. Every worker should expect to go home from work at night without concern of injury or death.

Tom Townsend is president of the Dubuque Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO.

