The TH’s Oct. 15 article, “Local schools to boost police presence” cries out for more detailed reporting on school district priorities and direction.
The article notes that the Dubuque Police Department will hire and expand its pool of officers serving as school resource officers from five to eight. This 60% expansion is promoted by Superintendent Rheingans as “just adds a few more folks.”
My primary concern with the expansion of school resource officers is that nowhere in the article are we told why expanded police presence is needed.
Enrollment in Dubuque Community Schools is flat. Has in-school criminal activity increased substantially in recent years? If so, why wasn’t this reported? If not, again, why the 60% expansion of police?
Please spare me that ambiguous cliché statement that “our schools need to be safe.” This is a question of priorities and allocation of limited tax dollars.
The district makes $278,542 available for more police, but money is consistently unavailable to alleviate the extreme concentration of poor and minority students in the worst performing schools in the district?
Perhaps the superintendent can “just add a few more buses” to help share students from schools with 89% poverty rates to schools with 20% poverty rates that are just 3.8 miles away.
Heck, we can even use the returning buses to let some West End kids experience life at one of the schools east of Central Avenue.
Adding police won’t solve educational and outcome discrepancies. Experienced teachers and economically integrated schools would substantially help address these discrepancies.