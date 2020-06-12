Now is the time for the Republican Party to step out and identify itself on the side of the people and the Constitution.
The party’s leader has flouted the Constitution by brazen political acts.
I believe the one who calls for peace and compassion calls us, whether or not your faith is the same, to exercise not division, but human unity.
It is time for the GOP to lead by enacting the
25th Amendment of the Constitution. Keys to the GOP leadership are both the senators from the State of Iowa, one who presides over the Senate when the vice president is not doing so, the other who stands by the majority leader for every photo-op to show her support. She is standing for re-election. It is time for Iowa to speak up and demand the enactment of the 25th Amendment.
Failure to do so will inevitably and quickly lead to the complete irrelevancy of the GOP, much as what happened to their counterpart party in the early years two centuries ago in the U.S. Then we will have to decide how to deal with a one-party system, that party being the Democratic Party.