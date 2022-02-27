I remember reading “Maus” when I was in seventh grade. Before we started reading it, I remember our teacher telling us it would be an “intense book because it was about despicable events.”
If you have never read this Pulitzer-prize winning book, you should. The author shares his parents’ story of their time at Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust. Shortly after the war, his mom killed herself.
Our teacher would read books to us out loud because she thought that would help immerse us into the story. And let me tell you — she was animated.
So you can imagine the laughs and shocked faces when we heard our teacher (at a Catholic school) shout out some curse words. I will never forget her stopping the reading. She slammed the book down, looked at us over her glasses and firmly said: “Grow up.”
And then the reading continued.
The book was powerful, emotional and almost hard to believe.
I share this story because a school board in Tennessee recently banned this book from its eighth-grade curriculum due to “foul language and nudity.”
When I read the headlines of the ban, I mumbled a few choice words under my breath. And they weren’t any words I learned from “Maus.”
Of course there is nudity in “Maus.” THEY WERE AT A CONCENTRATION CAMP! It’s not shown in a sexual way.
And the bad words? We’re talking about the word “damn.”
I hate to tell the decision-makers something but get this: Your kids see and hear far worse on TikTok, Insta and Snapchat. You know Snapchat, don’t you? All of those messages that come into little Johnny and Suzie’s phone that disappear after they see them? Let’s rip the Band-aids off and recognize the fact that some inappropriate things are said and sent from inside your house.
I come from the era where everyone tried to ban Judy Blume books. I learned more about boys, periods and bras from “Are you there God, it’s me Margaret” than I did from my parents and health class. With all of the anxiety pre-pubescent girls have over all of those things, that book made me feel normal.
Instead of ripping books off the shelves that detail graphic and horrifying events in order to “protect your children”... why don’t you read the book with them? Let them ask you questions ... ask them questions.
As long as our children have the internet at their fingertips, they have an instant window into far worse things. (Way back before the internet, the boys in my class would sneak into the library to look at naked women in National Geographic magazines ... so there’s that.)
Some history is messy, despicable, unbelievable and dirty. But it happened.
We need to show our children and grandchildren where we were so they can see how far we’ve come.
But more importantly ... so they continue to make change for the better.
Don’t take books away.