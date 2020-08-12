Natives of the Marshall Islands long have suffered disproportionately from chronic health problems, many related to U.S. nuclear testing in that area in the 1940s and ‘50s.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought new atrocities for the Marshallese community and demands federal action to help right a long-standing wrong.
The crisis is playing out right here in Dubuque County. Although the Marshallese represent less than 1% of the county’s population, they make up more than 25% of the deaths in the county from COVID-19. Those eight deaths mean Dubuque has the second-largest number of Marshallese deaths in a single American city. The third-highest single-city death count is also in Iowa, as Waterloo has five.
All the more reason that Iowa U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley should work with their Senate colleagues to address the disproportionate rate of infection and death among the Marshallese community, and their health care in general.
A good starting point would be a Senate version of U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s Covering our FAS Allies Act, which would grant U.S. residents of Freely Associated States — including the Marshall Islands — access to Medicaid. FAS residents had access to that program until 1996, when it was allowed to sunset.
This came after the U.S. wrested the Marshall Islands from Japanese control during World War II and administered the region as a strategic trust territory, where a joint military and civilian task force conducted 67 nuclear tests.
The Marshallese people were exposed to radiation and other toxic chemicals, causing severe health problems that have continued generationally. The islands became a sovereign nation in 1986, but they remain tied to the U.S. through a Compact of Free Association. The compact grants Marshallese people and citizens of other former Pacific trust territories the right to live, work and study in the U.S. indefinitely without a visa or green card.
They are not considered immigrants or refugees. But neither are they considered U.S. citizens.
Therefore, this group — prone toward health problems — is unable to access Medicaid or other government relief assistance during this pandemic. Even accessing insurance is difficult.
Since the mid-1990s, increasing numbers of Marshallese families have settled in Dubuque. Now, the community numbers more than 800 by some estimates. In the Dubuque Community School District, Marshallese is the most common language among the students in the English Language Learner program.
Local officials recognized that this growing community needed support and developed the Pacific Islander Health Project at Crescent Community Health Center. More than a quarter of those in the local population are patients at Crescent.
This daunting combination of issues prompted a local group to launch a fundraising drive to help the Marshallese community in Dubuque during the COVID-19 pandemic. (To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Leu1KE.)
That’s a heartening and worthwhile grass-roots effort. But this is an issue government can and should address.
Staffers for both Ernst and Grassley told a TH reporter that the senators were interested in finding a solution that could help the Marshallese. That solution should be restoring the status of the Marshallese to allow them access to governmental assistance.
COVID-19 has shined a spotlight on a community that has suffered abuse at the hands of the U.S. government. It’s time that federal officials make up for those transgressions and get this vulnerable community the help it needs.