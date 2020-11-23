Apparently, the Democrats might have been right all along when they insisted that there was Russian interference in our election process. They remembered the famous quote of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who once said: “It is not important who votes, but is only important who counts the votes.”
Letter: Stalin quote resonates during election process
