The purple horse weed struck the dandelion. The sunflowers and lavender switched on the hills where the dragonflies roamed like they owned the field.
Standing at a crossroads I stared into the heat mirrors and remembered that I chased butterflies as a child. I crossed the stone parking lot and began to run. A tiny, white-winged butterfly drew me to the grasses.
It would be the fields, the solitude and a pawn broker who would teach me. I had finished two graduate school programs. I was unemployed. For two years I fought the economy. I advertised my carpentry experience. I built porches and hung drywall. I was without a regular paycheck.
Without piece work, a deck to build or a painting job, I walked to the park. If the rest of America was prosperous I was the anomaly, the black sheep, the fool, the oddball.
My dad was a meatpacker who held his cleaver of life’s philosophy over his children, that work was life’s answer. Work was God’s way of saying we sweat. Work is identity, ethic and provision against the storms of life.
In school, a professor had exclaimed that work meant more than a paycheck, that the chaos of the 1930s included a generation’s mood. He said that the field of counseling originated because Roosevelt saw the economic pain. The thinkers the president drew to his side pointed to the mood and studied it. The consensus was that people lose their sense of identity, their well being, that everyone needs some structure, something to do, work that matters.
My head had begun to swirl in clouds of foreboding. I complained to my wife that here I was, a good man, educated, full of prayer and no job.
If despondency has been observed to include that sickness in the pit of your stomach when you can’t see anything brighter in the days ahead but more of the same, that you have to convince each day that there is something new but you know only another sidewalk or a longer stretch of road to walk; if that’s depressed, I became a walking version. When I saw the butterfly, I retraced myself to childhood and saw a chance to regain sanity. I ran to the field and saw a deer trek along the tree line, and I headed back to my soul.
I began to pawn. The first of the stakemen became a friend and confidant. The stakeman is that ancient mariner who sets by the roadside and offers help. He’s the man who pawns and trades and sometimes sells you what he bought from another lost soul for 10 times the price he purchased it, making you glad you were given the chance. The stakeman is the pawn broker, the pledgeman, the shylock. He’s been named and called out in history since the first deal. You understand whether he means you harm or may be the Samaritan you hoped to find.
In Dubuque, it was a stakeman who gave $5 for a circular saw, who asked about faith, who introduced his family and restored my belief that the world is filled with wonder.
In my work life, I had shoveled manure, pressed a punch and packed hams till my hands bled. The work of poverty is neither a shame nor something any soul asks for. It’s endured. Through fields, in solitude, with family, friends and a Samaritan who gave without being asked, my last employment was a college faculty role, teaching psychology. As the pawn broker taught in his Corinthian quote, but by the grace of God is each road, and each place to be found.