A Pioneer cheer goes out to Tammy Evetovich, the newly named chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Platteville — here’s to more good things to come for the institution.

After serving as provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UW-P since June 2020, Evetovich was named UW-P’s newest chancellor in late April after serving in the role on an interim basis since June. She is the university’s 15th chancellor and the first woman to assume the role. Now she’s hitting the ground running while soaking in feedback from stakeholders.

