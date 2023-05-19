APioneer cheer goes out to Tammy Evetovich, the newly named chancellor of University of Wisconsin-Platteville — here’s to more good things to come for the institution.
After serving as provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs at UW-P since June 2020, Evetovich was named UW-P’s newest chancellor in late April after serving in the role on an interim basis since June. She is the university’s 15th chancellor and the first woman to assume the role. Now she’s hitting the ground running while soaking in feedback from stakeholders.
Evetovich is ready to foster growth at UW-P, starting with a plan that includes more listening. One of her first moves as interim chancellor was to expand her cabinet to include more employee and student voices, moving toward more “shared governance” among administration, students and staff.
In making key decisions around growing enrollment and managing the university’s finances, Evetovich believes having more voices in the mix is vital to success. Areas of focus will include minimizing unnecessary expenditures and bolstering fundraising efforts to support student scholarships.
Those early moves sound like a great recipe for success. Here’s wishing the best to Chancellor Evetovich.
We know you’re curious. Who isn’t? It would be cool — and slightly terrifying — to see a bear in the wild. But, please Dubuque County residents, don’t feed the bears. Or perhaps that’s bear, singular, since Dubuque County experts believe we have exactly one bear north of Dubuque.
Experts remind citizens that it’s really important to keep that bear in the wild where it belongs, away from and afraid of people.
That means rural residents will have to do their part of make sure the black bear seen in the Sherrill area doesn’t get too comfortable. For the next few weeks, area residents should take away any possible feeding sources to force the bear back into its natural behavior of foraging for its own dinner. Feeding sources could be birdfeeders, pet food left outdoors, garbage and even a grill if it still smells like ribeye.
Bears belong in the wild, not in the backyard. It’s cool to see one of the furry mammals making his home in Iowa, but Iowans must do their part to keep a degree of separation between humans and beasts.
With the kickoff to the summer season lying just ahead, many people are getting ready to road trip. When you head out on your journey, don’t forget to buckle up. It might save your life.
Need proof? Consider this: In 2022, 55% of traffic fatalities in Iowa were unbelted or unknown. So far, in 2023 that number is about 60%. You might think that nearly everyone wears a seat belt, yet more than half the traffic deaths in the state are because drivers or passengers are unrestrained. That’s hundreds of lives lost in just the last few years and just in Iowa.
The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants. This month those efforts feature the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, is May 22 to June 4.
Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to buckle up. Do your part to keep highways safe by buckling up. With state troopers out in the next two weeks, it might save you a ticket, too.
