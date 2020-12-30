There is so much ingrained hatred for President Trump that it has completely blurred the facts of what he has accomplished in a short four years. Despite the continuous lying by most of the media, in just four years he got the United States out of the Iran debacle, led our country to the best economy in decades, lowered unemployment to record levels, increased wages, and created tax cuts that helped the middle class. He strengthened our borders, created peace in the Middle East, reformed criminal justice …. And I could go on, but I hope you can take your blinders off and get my point.
Trump and his administration did all this while being bombarded with the Russia hoax, the Mueller investigation, and a phony impeachment. The lying by the likes of Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Swalwell and a slew of others should be noted in our history books.
Then there’s Joe Biden and his family who have become millionaires thanks to his being in public office over the last 40 plus years. The fortunes of this family should be placed in the category of “Made in China.” Too bad most of the media won’t ask him about it. At a recent so-called question and answer event, Joe said we were in for dark times (cheerful Christmas message). I don’t think he realized how prophetic that statement will become in the coming years. Merry Christmas.