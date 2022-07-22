Transparency is an essential value. We assume people we relate to share this belief. Transparency means honesty and integrity. At work and in our personal lives it means trust.
Senator Grassley recently wrote in the TH he has “worked hard to maintain a high standard of transparency.” He wrote of deception in both the cattle and pharmaceutical industries and says he’s working on legislating transparency in both.
However, there is an essential area where his transparency is lacking. His relationship with Donald Trump isn’t transparent. The insurrection took place on the day the Senate was to count the electoral state votes, Jan. 6, 2021. The vice president always presides over the vote. What did Grassley know on Jan. 5, the day before? He told reporters, “Well, first of all I will be — if the vice president isn’t there and we don’t expect him to be there, I will be presiding over the Senate.” Why would he be presiding? Where would Vice President Pence be? Senator Grassley’s office immediately corrected the statement saying Pence would be there. Did Grassley know something about Jan. 6 plans?
In the days following, Grassley said Trump’s behavior was inexcusable, yet he voted against impeachment. Nine months later he stood on stage accepting Trump’s endorsement.
Transparency doesn’t flip flop. It demands honesty to gain trust. Senator Grassley can’t be trusted. Vote for Admiral Michael Franken in November, a candidate we can trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.