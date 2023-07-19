Californians who have likely never set foot on a farm and produce less than 1% of the nation’s pork want to dictate how Iowans raise our livestock.

In 2018, Golden-State voters approved Proposition 12, a state ballot measure that prohibits the sale of pork, eggs, and veal not produced according to arbitrary production standards. Total hogwash!

Ernst has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate since 2015. A Republican from Red Oak, Ernst served in the Iowa Senate from 2011 to 2014, and in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1993 to 2015, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.