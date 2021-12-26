As many counted the days until Christmas, we worried and wondered if we had finished our preparations. In the Christian faith, we prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus and participate in the traditions of giving gifts. Celebrating the birth of Jesus starts us in the life and journey of Jesus.
He reached out to everyone, the poor, the ill, those who were society’s outcasts. He said, “I have come that you may have life and have it abundantly.” Jesus didn’t exclude anyone and in the Christian tradition, we are called to do the same.
How can we care for everyone? We can start by passing the Build Back Better Plan in the Senate. By giving working parents a tax cut so they can afford care for their children and continue to reduce child poverty in the U.S. By providing universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, so all children receive a quality education. By implementing paid family leave so we can care for an ill or injured loved one. And by lowering the exorbitant prices for prescription drugs for all.
The critics tell us this is wasteful and costly. They don’t mention how this investment in our children and our families will benefit the people in our community and state.
Build Back Better will care for the most vulnerable in our state and embodies the spirit of Christmas giving. Let’s tell our senators to pass this bill and invest in our children and our communities.