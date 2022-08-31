I grew up with the Dubuque Soccer Complex. So when I first learned the Dubuque Community School District was planning to sell the complex to an Arizona-based, private company rather than the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, I was disappointed. After a deeper dive into the issue, my opinion has changed.
On the education side, the offer submitted by Court One LLC is $248,000 greater than that made by the Dubuque Soccer Alliance. While this is only a small share of the Dubuque Community School District’s budget, that savings corresponds to the annual salary of around five full-time teachers. That represents a direct benefit to local schools.
On the business side, Court One plans to invest “millions and millions of dollars” to build their indoor facility featuring a baseball field, a soccer field, six volleyball courts and five basketball courts. This money and the predicted 17 full-time and 100 part-time jobs that come with the facility will help our local economy for years to come.
On the sports side, the proposal will lead to a decrease in summer soccer capacity. I argue the benefit of having quality fields and courts usable year round outweighs this cost. With that said, I do recommend the district address the concerns of cross-country coaches and runners who have used the complex for years.
Finally on a personal side, I learned Mark Dyer (principal of Court One) is a Dubuque native, former Mustang and former Hawkeye. Perhaps I weigh this too heavily, but I commend his desire to invest in his hometown.
