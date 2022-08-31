I grew up with the Dubuque Soccer Complex. So when I first learned the Dubuque Community School District was planning to sell the complex to an Arizona-based, private company rather than the Dubuque Soccer Alliance, I was disappointed. After a deeper dive into the issue, my opinion has changed.

On the education side, the offer submitted by Court One LLC is $248,000 greater than that made by the Dubuque Soccer Alliance. While this is only a small share of the Dubuque Community School District’s budget, that savings corresponds to the annual salary of around five full-time teachers. That represents a direct benefit to local schools.

