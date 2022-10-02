We want to know who and what we’re voting for when we cast our ballots in November.
That might not be easy. Often we’re too busy to pay attention to what’s going on. Sometimes we get false information. Sometimes we look at just one issue. Other times we say, “All politicians are corrupt, so why bother looking into their policies? I’m just going to go with my gut or ask my friends how they plan to vote. Or maybe I’ll flip a coin.”
But I believe that who we elect makes a difference and that government can do good.
Democratic lawmakers have also worked to protect Social Security and have led the way on consumer protection in finance; privacy; and food, service and product safety. These aren’t hot-button issues now but could quickly become so. More focus could also shift to affordable housing, water-resource allocation, climate-
disaster relief, the use of agricultural land use, term limits for the Supreme Court, corporate influence, and the breaking up of monopolies.
I didn’t list inflation because inflation is global. In July the annual rate was 1.3% lower here, despite consumer demand, than in the European Union. It fell 0.2% in August. Although lawmakers can do little about it, Democrats tried to ease the problem by introducing the Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act. Republicans voted against it.
To learn more about where candidates stand, block out some time you might otherwise spend on social media and check their voting records; that’s where the rubber meets the road.
For current national and state office holders, go to https://justfacts.votesmart.org/, enter the politician’s name and click on “votes.” This will take you to a list of important votes, starting with the most recent. You can click on the names of each bill to get a synopsis. You can also view speeches and press releases and think about how lawmakers would handle other issues.
To see federal incumbents’ votes on specific issues, log onto https://www.govtrack.us/. On the right, under “Find Legislation that Affects You,” choose a category and, on the next page, narrow your search under “subcategory,” which is highlighted in red on the left. Scan down the list of bills that are important to you to see if they have passed either the House or the Senate. Then click on the name of the bill and scroll down to “History” for a list of House or Senate votes.
If a candidate has never held political office, view their websites. Then see what’s written about them in the mainstream press. Watch or attend public forums and debates. Usually the League of Women Voters hosts forums for local candidates. See if various interest groups publish “scorecards.”
Don’t leave election results up to chance. Ignore misleading ads. Disregard commentary that relies on name calling, red herrings or sweeping generalizations. Decide which issues are important, do some research, and vote accordingly.
