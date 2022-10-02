We want to know who and what we’re voting for when we cast our ballots in November.

That might not be easy. Often we’re too busy to pay attention to what’s going on. Sometimes we get false information. Sometimes we look at just one issue. Other times we say, “All politicians are corrupt, so why bother looking into their policies? I’m just going to go with my gut or ask my friends how they plan to vote. Or maybe I’ll flip a coin.”

Sisco is a retired adjunct instructor and a former newspaper reporter. Her email address is bsiscoColumn@mediacombb.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.