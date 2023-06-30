When Avelo Airlines first announced it would be bringing flights back to Dubuque Regional Airport with air service to Orlando, Fla., officials said more destinations could be added in the future.

To have that scenario come to fruition less than eight months after Avelo’s initial announcement and just three months after its first flights from Dubuque jetted off to Florida makes the dream even sweeter.

