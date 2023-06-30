When Avelo Airlines first announced it would be bringing flights back to Dubuque Regional Airport with air service to Orlando, Fla., officials said more destinations could be added in the future.
To have that scenario come to fruition less than eight months after Avelo’s initial announcement and just three months after its first flights from Dubuque jetted off to Florida makes the dream even sweeter.
Last week’s announcement that Avelo would begin direct service from Dubuque to Las Vegas in September was met with cheers from local fans of Sin City. Community leaders are cheering, too, with high hopes that this connection will continue to build Dubuque’s profile in the airline world and ideally bring back daily service eventually.
Recommended for you
Avelo officials are pleased with the significant success they have seen since the airline’s debut in Dubuque, flying more than 8,000 passengers to and from Orlando since March 22. Now, the airline is geared up for direct flights to Vegas, something Dubuque has never had.
Viva Avelo and Las Vegas — here’s to upping the ante at Dubuque Regional Airport.
At the start of what will turn into an extended July Fourth weekend, sure to be popping with fireworks, here’s a couple of reminders for those inclined to set off their own pyrotechnics at home. Keep at top of mind safety and respect for others.
When consumer fireworks were legalized in Iowa, the groups lining up in opposition included the Iowa Medical Society, City of Cedar Rapids, Prevent Blindness Iowa, Iowans for Fireworks Safety, Iowa State Police Association and Veterans National Recovery Center.
Note that last organization. Advocates for veterans note that sudden, loud noises such as fireworks can trigger adverse reactions among combat veterans exhibiting post-traumatic stress disorder. Sort of ironic, considering the pro-fireworks folks argue that fireworks are patriotic and, by extension, honoring those who have defended our freedom. Pet owners — of dogs especially — also report that the booms and blasts spark anxiety in their animals.
The concerns of veterans and pet owners — not to mention leading medical associations and law enforcement — might not be enough to keep Iowans from celebrating with a bang this weekend, but it might be a reminder about observing safe practices and respect for neighbors.
A July 2017 change in Iowa law allowed for the purchase and possession of consumer fireworks such as firecrackers, Roman candles and tube-fired missiles within the state. But cities still can prohibit their use, so the laws vary across Iowa. Dubuque made them illegal, but in some rural parts of Dubuque County, they’re legal.
Use of fireworks causes thousands of injuries a year — even sparklers account for more than 1,000 U.S. injuries a year. The National Fire Protection Association attributes fireworks to causing an estimated 12,264 fires in 2021 — including forest fires. Picture the dry timber and grassland around the tri-state area and mull that for a minute.
This holiday weekend, let’s keep the neighborhood fireworks to a minimum and oversee their use with extreme caution.
If you’re looking to do something good for your community in honor of Independence Day, consider an easy answer that could help stem an enormous need — donate blood.
Organizations with local blood centers are looking for more donors amid a slump in donations while need increases during the summer months. The American Red Cross recently put out a call for more blood and platelet donations in preparation for the Fourth of July holiday. A press release notes a “concerning shortfall in blood donations in recent weeks,” which could further be strained by the upcoming holiday.
Kirby Winn, public relations manager for ImpactLife, which serves more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Wisconsin, said hospitals in the center’s service area are currently at a two-and-a-half day supply for type O-negative and O-positive blood.
Blood products are perishable and must be used for transfusion within a short window of time, so building the supply is critical.
Step up for your community and donate blood today.
To schedule an appointment to donate with the American Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. The Dubuque blood donation center is located at 2400 Asbury Road.
To schedule an appointment to donate with ImpactLife, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org. The Dubuque donor center is located at 4867 Asbury Road, Suite 1.