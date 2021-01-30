Last Fall more than 200 signatures were turned in requesting a special election to fill a vacancy for Ward 1 Dubuque City Council.
John Pregler — a highly qualified candidate — is endorsed by our most recently elected Dubuque Ward 1 City Council member Brett Shaw.
As a member of our Long-Range Planning Advisory Commission for more than a decade — John believes at looking more closely at our infrastructure and core city services without raising the local option sales tax from 1% to 1.5%.
Born and raised in Dubuque, John has a sincere wish to raise the quality of life for each and every Dubuque area citizen. I believe John will work hard at listening to the wants and needs of our Ward 1 citizens while representing us as a Dubuque City Council member.
Please vote for John Pregler Tuesday, Feb. 2.