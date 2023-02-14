Subscribers have likely noticed a new email dropping into their inbox each morning listing all the day’s obituaries in the Telegraph Herald. That newsletter is a new subscriber feature we have started, and the clicks indicate readers really like it.
The daily email comes at 7 a.m. each day and lists the names of each person in that day’s obituaries. Subscribers can click on the name to see the full obituary. I have come to find it really useful, to give a quick scan of the names first thing in the morning, as I sometimes don’t get around to reading the obituaries until later.
Our mailing list began with the emails we have on file for our subscribers, but in most cases, that is just one person associated with the account, even if two or more people in the household read the paper. But we can add anyone to the list. If you’re not getting the daily obits email, and you would like to check it out, there is an easy fix. Go to TelegraphHerald.com/newsletter and hit the subscribe button on the daily obituaries email. While you’re there, check out our other email newsletter and try some out.
If you aren’t already getting the afternoon update, that’s a good one to subscribe to. Each afternoon at 4, an email goes out with all the new stories we have posted on our website since the print edition came out in the morning, and we highlight a few key stories from that day’s paper, including what has been most read. That’s a good way to catch up on the news of the day in a quick read delivered right to your inbox.
If you’re a regular user of our website, you can also just look for the blue envelope in the top right corner and click to find the sign-up page. I welcome your feedback on this new feature.
Elections, elections, elections
Maybe it feels to you like this isn’t really election season. But here in the world of community journalism, we are tracking elections — on three out of the next four Tuesdays, as a matter of fact. Today, three people are vying for a seat on the Peosta City Council. Peosta residents looking for insight can find our profiles at https://tinyurl.com/5f2an2c6.
A week later, Grant County, Wis., voters will narrow the field of candidates running for a local circuit court judge seat. Candidates will appear on the Feb. 21 primary ballot, with the top two vote-getters facing off in the April election. They are running to replace Circuit Court Judge Robert VanDeHey, who announced late last year that he would not seek another term. You can read up on who’s on the ballot at https://tinyurl.com/yckkex6c.
Then on March 7, Bellevue, Iowa, voters will have the chance to vote on a school bond referendum. Voters will be asked to approve a $13.1 million bond measure to help fund the construction of an elementary school. The measure must be approved by 60% of voters to pass. For the full scoop on the plan, read all about it at https://tinyurl.com/29te6786.
Get bit by the travel bug
The lineup of TH trips this year is pretty amazing.
We have plans in the works to host trips to New Orleans and Cajun country this spring, followed by Venice and the Italian Lakes (I mean, can you imagine?) in late May. Summer brings trips to the breathtaking Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park as well as coastal New England — lobster roll anyone? The fall international trip is a tour of the treasures of Ireland, and that one is already filling up fast.
I have been on two trips with Premier World Discovery, the company that leads our tours, and they both have been fantastic with top-notch accommodations. Premier comes up with itineraries that hit all the highlights and take all the hassle out of coordinating things yourself. This is as low stress as adventurous travel gets!
