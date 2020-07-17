It might seem to be more difficult to reach out to others and show caring during this period of limited human interaction, but Allied Redi-Mix & Stone, of Lancaster, Wis., found a way to do just that.
The company’s co-owners, Matt and Stefan Rutkowski, wanted to do what they could to support one of their employees when they learned about a challenging time he was going through. Dan Ihm, a cement truck driver, had told them about his 4-year-old niece who is battling leukemia.
The Rutkowski cousins surprised Dan and the Ihm family with a special paint job on his truck proclaiming, “Ruby strong,” to honor his young niece and raise awareness about the illness. The people of Lancaster have responded after seeing the truck, and the Ihm family feels more supported than ever.
What started as a nice gesture toward an individual employee had a positive effect on a family going through a difficult time and a whole community. As the story has been told in the TH, it ripples through the tri-state area. Our thoughts go out to the Ihm family and a salute to the Rutkowskis for a good deed well done.
It was the cause of childhood cancer that motivated another incredible tri-state story, this one that starts with a Cascade, Iowa, couple.
A local couple that has restored and owns a fleet of red-and-white, 1957 Fords would be a unique story in its own right. But knowing that couple has chosen to give away seven of those vehicles to be auctioned off for a cause makes it an act of incredible charity.
Carl and Karen Kelchen, married 58 years, decided it was time to sell off much of their beloved car collection. And they decided it should benefit the nonprofit organization Curing Kids Cancer.
The vehicles, including a Thunderbird and a Fairlane, were on the auction block this week in the Indy 2020 Mecum Auction. The entire auction will sell more than 2,000 vehicles and is expected to raise $50 million in sales throughout the week. The Kelchens’ take will go to help find a cure for kids’ cancer.
A nod of gratitude to the Kelchens for their big hearts, sweet cars and generous spirit.
For businesses, individuals and nonprofits, dollars are stretched thin these days. The same is true for government coffers.
So it would have been understandable had the Dubuque City Council chosen to tighten the purse strings rather than support even the most worthy of causes. Instead, council members stood behind the city’s bid to up its game on supporting diversity and inclusion by allocating a $276,000 investment in Dubuque Dream Center.
It’s fitting that the support goes directly to a facility whose mission is to walk the talk of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of working toward racial harmony.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the grant agreement to assist with renovations to the facility at 1600 White St. The money is in addition to $40,000 budgeted per year for the next two years to help finance Dream Center activities and operations as the facility works to become eligible for child-care-assistance payments.
The Dream Center is unique in the work it has done to connect with low-income families in the heart of downtown. Executive Director Robert Kimble has a great passion for the mission of the center and the educating going on there.
It’s not just an academic education — although that’s a big part of it. Students are learning about the things that spark their interest: basketball, music, dance. They are learning discipline and building character. From humble beginnings seven years ago, the Dream Center has grown into a program serving 150-plus students with lofty goals, starting with improved student achievement.
The Dream Center is a wonderful program for the community, and it’s great to see it getting support from the city.