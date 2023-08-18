In commenting about all the arrangements involved in announcing the recipient of the 30th annual First Citizen Award, a Telegraph Herald editorial disclosed that the toughest hurdle was getting Larry Friedman to accept it.
“This was not feigned, ‘aw-shucks,’ false modesty,” the TH stated. “He recited names of community members who he felt were more deserving of the honor.” And he meant it. That’s how Larry Friedman was.
This week, the community lost an exemplary citizen with the death of Larry Friedman, a man who no doubt impacted thousands of lives with his service, his quiet donations, his prayers and his leadership. As the TH Editorial Board wrote at the time about the 1999 First Citizen Award recipient, “One cannot overlook the depth and duration of Friedman’s service to his community and his church. All this service was performed for entirely the right reason — to help others — and with a complete disinterest in receiving praise or recognition.”
Friedman stands tall in the hall of honor reserved for our community’s premier volunteers who spend their time and money making our world a better place. After 96 years of a life so well lived, may his legacy be to inspire good works for generations to come.
Congratulations to A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. as the Dubuque-born company breaks ground on a new 360,000-square-foot brass foundry that at initial capacity will employ about 150 workers.
Hundreds of people, including many employees, turned out for the celebratory groundbreaking in Dickeyville, Wis., over the weekend. The Dickeyville foundry will be the fourth foundry built in the company’s 167-year history and its first in Wisconsin.
The new foundry is expected to be fully operational by summer 2026, at which point the Dubuque foundry on Chavenelle Road will be decommissioned and workers there will be transferred to the Dickeyville location on Old Highway Road.
The company, which manufactures water works brass, plumbing valves, pumps and natural gas products, will maintain its headquarters at the current Dubuque site, as well as the machinery and assembly operations.
CEO Rob McDonald called the groundbreaking “the most impactful day in our 167-year history,” acknowledging the project will be a “nine-figure” endeavor.
It’s exciting to see continued growth and new endeavors for “A.Y.” as it is known locally, and what an amazing opportunity for Dickeyville to be home to such a facility. We’re glad to see this major employer keeping its roots here in the tri-state area.
In many rural areas and small communities in the tri-state area, volunteers are the lifeblood of emergency services.
The men and women who serve as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders fill a void of critical need in a system stretched thin in many places.
Last weekend, the community of Dyersville celebrated 125 years of service by its volunteer fire department. The dedicated firefighters took a moment to mark the occasion as part of a larger community celebration, Beyond the Game.
With so much on the horizon for the Field of Dreams and Go the Distance Baseball, along with new businesses, restaurants and housing developments, there is much to be excited about for Dyersville’s future. Having seasoned and reliable emergency services is critical for successful growth.
A salute to the Dyersville Fire Department for 125 years of service — a role they fulfill with integrity, honor and great community pride.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.