In commenting about all the arrangements involved in announcing the recipient of the 30th annual First Citizen Award, a Telegraph Herald editorial disclosed that the toughest hurdle was getting Larry Friedman to accept it.

“This was not feigned, ‘aw-shucks,’ false modesty,” the TH stated. “He recited names of community members who he felt were more deserving of the honor.” And he meant it. That’s how Larry Friedman was.

Recommended for you

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.