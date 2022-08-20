Thankfully, Salman Rushdie survived the vicious knife attack in New York. The severely wounded author faces long recuperation and might lose an eye.

Many years ago, Mr. Rushdie became a target of the fundamentalist killers who run Iran. In 1988, his book “Satanic Verses” offended Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini, who then publicly ordered the author killed.

Cyr is the author of “After the Cold War — American Foreign Policy, Europe and Asia.” Email: arthuri.cyr@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.