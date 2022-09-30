Fingers crossed.

That’s the position that Dubuque-area residents should be holding as officials from Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce try to broker a deal with an ultra-low-cost airline to provide four weekly flights to Florida from the airport.

Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.