That’s the position that Dubuque-area residents should be holding as officials from Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce try to broker a deal with an ultra-low-cost airline to provide four weekly flights to Florida from the airport.
While the proposal comes on the heels of American Airlines discontinuing flights into and out of Dubuque, attracting a low-cost airline to the community was on the airport’s wish list even before American’s departure. Adding flight options out of Dubuque on any airline would help bolster the city’s appeal as a destination to be weighed when travelers in the region are comparison shopping for airline tickets.
Airport Executive Director Todd Dalsing and chamber President and CEO Molly Grover explained their $1 million-maximum, two-year agreement to Dubuque County supervisors this week as part of ongoing negotiations with an interested bargain airline to provide the flights. The proposal would use up to $250,000 per year of Dubuque County’s remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for two years, plus an equal match from the City of Dubuque. The City Council will hear the same pitch on Monday, Oct. 3.
The proposed deal would get four flights per week — two to Orlando, Fla., and two to Fort Myers, Fla. — on a 737 aircraft with a maximum seating capacity of 189 passengers. The Florida spots are two of the most popular destinations for area travelers.
While such a deal would keep Dubuque in the mix in future discussions with other airlines, it also would keep Dubuque Regional Airport eligible for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Plan program, which provides $1 million annually for airport infrastructure upkeep and improvements.
County supervisors and City Council members should get on board and support this idea. Air service is critical to this community. It’s daunting for Dubuque to face a future without commercial air service. Take away that strata of transportation, and the impact to local business and commerce is significant.
While flights to Florida won’t fill the business traveler void, it’s a move in the right direction. To strengthen Dubuque Regional Airport’s position and provide options to fly Dubuque for local consumers, city and county elected officials should back the plan to lure a bargain-flight airline.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
