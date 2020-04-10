Let’s face it. It’s airborne.
Let’s say you are in my vicinity, and you don’t have a face mask on: If you are a carrier, you will be generating those nasty pathogens into the air just by living and breathing.
The aerosolized ones stay suspended in the air for hours. Neither you nor I know whether you are a carrier or not. And it’s not your call.
Six-foot separation? Hah. Air moves around. Outside is safer than inside, but who is going to be downwind from whom?
I’ve read that the danger level of being around someone who 1. sneezes 2. coughs 3. sings 4. talks or 5. breathes decreases in that order. And the danger does decrease with how little second-hand air you take in. But still...
So please, let’s not go bare-face when in each other’s company. If you don’t have a face mask, make one.