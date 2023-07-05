I enjoy spending many hours traveling throughout the Iowa countryside each year — to all 99 counties, to my family’s farm in the northwest corner of the state, and to our three sons’ many activities, including baseball games.

During the summer months, when the corn stands tall and ballparks are abuzz, the famous line from the iconic “Field of Dreams” movie comes to mind: “Is this heaven?” And although I appreciate the big screen answer, “No, it’s Iowa,” I would also suggest this addition: “But, it’s pretty darn close.”

Led by Secretary Mike Naig, the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship serves the rural and urban residents that call Iowa home. Through its 14 diverse bureaus, the Department ensures animal health, food safety and consumer protection. It also promotes conservation efforts to preserve our land and enhance water quality for the next generation. Learn more at iowaagriculture.gov.

