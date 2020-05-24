Most Letters to the Editor concern comments on local problems or political issues. This letter is a commendation on printing the article on May 17, “Art in the time of pandemics” by Thomas Barton and observations by Alan Garfield. I enjoyed the article because it was unusual. Most information on the pandemic has been on scientific theories of thinking. This article was refreshing because it brought the artistic perception of coping with human tragedy. Alan Garfield’s insight into the past and now present times indicate how artists experience hope as well as despair.
I will think differently about Titian and his son who were victims of the plague. I also admire the painting by Dubuque artist Helen Hartmann Henkel “Awakening” because it inspires hope. The Drone Art, a contemporary media is a wonderful surprise by Michael Williams. The use of modern technology and artistic expression and local people in a theme of concern for everyone is exciting. Thanks for including the article in the Current section. It touches our souls while we are trying to protect our bodies.