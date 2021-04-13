Opportunity sometimes starts with a nice haircut, but people in underserved communities cannot always travel for grooming. Waterloo resident William Burt decided to close the gap in 2016 with a barbershop on wheels.
The mobile business, called Kut Kings, would allow service to reach isolated customers at homeless shelters, veterans centers, nursing homes and other venues. Burt saw the innovation as a way to give back to his community, but he got bad news after spending more than two years customizing a trolley bus.
Iowa required barbers to work in fixed locations. Undeterred, Burt launched a campaign to change the law, which finally happened in 2020. Even then, roadblocks remained as regulators hashed out administrative rules.
Burt also had to complete 2,100 hours of training and pass two exams to get a barbering license — essentially a government permission slip to earn an honest living.
Though Burt eventually received his license, barriers remain for other Iowans, who face occupational licensing laws that disproportionately target low-income workers. In fact, Iowa requires licenses for so many occupations. Doctors, lawyers and accountants need licenses, but so do travel agents, dental assistants and shampooers.
Overall, the state licenses more than 70 low-
income occupations, making it harder for people to find employment and forcing many people to work in the shadow economy because they cannot afford the mandatory training and related costs to become legitimate.
Iowa lawmakers passed some reforms in 2020, including fee waivers for low-income workers and expansion of opportunities for individuals with criminal records. But more needs to be done to reduce these onerous burdens.
Iowa Senate File 487 would help. The measure would establish a cyclical review process within the Legislature for all licenses and government boards to ensure that Iowa only regulates work when necessary for public health and safety.
Protecting consumers from harm is the intent of licensing laws, but research shows that government oversight often does more harm than good. Besides creating barriers to jobs, licensing does little to improve service quality.
The costs in Iowa are measurable. A 2018 report from the nonprofit Institute for Justice shows 48,378 lost jobs and $286 million in lost revenue each year in the state. U.S. News & World Report ranks Iowa first in the nation for “opportunity,” but 27th for its economy. The disconnect illustrates that opportunity is helpful only if people can access it.
The proposed legislative reform, which cleared the state Senate on March 17 and now awaits passage in the House, would borrow from Burt’s mobile business strategy — bringing opportunity to the people who need it most. Among other improvements, the bill would put a meaningful system in place for lawmakers to weigh the costs and benefits of occupational licensing programs.
Periodic reviews would prompt consideration of less restrictive options, such as certification, insurance and inspections. All of these alternatives offer consumer protection without shutting people out of work.
Deregulation of Iowa hair braiders provides one glimpse into how the process might work. Prior to 2016, workers in the profession needed 2,100 hours of expensive training — which was mostly irrelevant because beauty schools do not teach braiding.
Following an Institute for Justice lawsuit on behalf of two Des Moines braiders, state lawmakers looked at the requirements and determined that they were excessive. Now braiders simply must register, complete a one-hour safety and sanitation course annually, and remain subject to state inspection. In the years since then, Iowa has experienced no health or safety issues related to braiding.
Similar reviews could reduce the regulatory burden in other occupations without putting the public at risk. Importantly, SF487 would shift the burden of proof onto policymakers, requiring the government to show evidence of need before creating or continuing workplace barriers.
Burt persisted with his dream and achieved success, but many Iowa workers cannot wait five years. They need relief now, especially following the loss of so many small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowa has rich farmland and other assets, but the state’s most valuable resource is its people. Licensing reform would put the entire economy on wheels — not just a single barbershop — driving upward mobility in a state already loaded with opportunity.