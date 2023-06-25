The tourism industry is very proud of the accomplishments in the 90th General Assembly this year, as two of the three primary goals of the Iowa Travel Industry Partners were addressed. We wish to thank Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Legislature for continuing the historic funding that brings prosperity to placemaking and creative marketing of our communities. iTIP’s stated goals entering the 2023 session were:

1. Support the enactment of iWILL (Iowa Land & Legacy) for water quality initiatives that include funding for tourism and quality of life components.

Chelsea Lerud is executive director of Iowa Travel Industry Partners. Greg Edwards is CEO and president of Catch Des Moines and president of Iowa Travel Industry Partners board of directors. Dave Herrell is CEO and president of Visit Quad Cities and advocacy committee chair for Iowa Travel Industry Partners.

