I have lived and worked in the Dubuque community since 2016 overseeing the Center for Inclusion & Advocacy at Loras College. I have seen our student community diversify, enriching not only our campus community but also the larger Dubuque community with their culture, music, food and care for one another. In particular, I’ve seen how our Latinx community, our Latinos from Iowa and the Midwest as well as those coming to us from countries and communities such as Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, to name a few, see Loras College as a place of opportunity for them.
Loras College has been a strong supporter of our Latinx student community. Through the Center for Inclusion & Advocacy, we have built a foundation from where our students of color can go to find support and enhance their undergraduate experience. Our office is home to Loras LULAC, the Iowa collegiate flagship council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest and largest civil rights group for Latinos in the United States of America. Our Latinx students have brought their comunidad (community), their cultura (culture), their suenos (dreams) to our community, and Dubuque stands to benefit. During the pandemic, it was our Latinx students of Loras LULAC who recorded a video campaign promoting vaccine information for our tri-state Spanish-speaking community in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. It was our Loras LULAC students who volunteered at the Dubuque Fiesta this past fall to provide a children’s arts and crafts space while attendees celebrated Latinx heritage!
It was our Loras LULAC chapter that had over 10 students selected in the past two years to participate in the prestigious National LULAC EMERGE Conference where young Latinx college students spent time with Latinx leaders at the national level and met leaders such as Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, among others. Loras LULAC was the only Latinx collegiate student organization in the Dubuque and tri-state area that received scholarships that covered the entire cost for their attendance because of the preparation and support given to them here at Loras.
The ripple effect of Loras LULAC doesn’t end there, though. We have a group of young professional Latinx community members who have organized themselves in Dubuque as an official LULAC chapter under the name Dubuque Unidos. Dubuque Unidos is comprised of individuals from or with heritages from the Dominican Republic, Peru, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Colombia, Mexico and Panama. You might have attended the Dubuque Fiesta or the Cazuelada Latina we hosted in the past few months where we were able to bring over 500 community members together to celebrate the incredible diversity within our Dubuque Latinx community.
Dubuque Unidos is bringing the culture and soon the advocacy to uplift our comunidad. I would be mistaken to not credit Loras College for the logistical and administrative support the institution has provided to both Loras LULAC and Dubuque Unidos. Without Loras College, Loras LULAC doesn’t exist, nor does the framework Dubuque Unidos has organized themselves after.
At Loras, our students have championed the phrase, “Somos Duhawks” … Spanish for “We’re Duhawks” and because of the good work in supporting our Latinx students and willingness to support the Dubuque Latinx community we can now say that Latinos and Latinas in the city can proudly say, “Somos Dubuque” ... “We’re Dubuque” as well. The next time you see a “Somos Duhawks” shirt or hear the phrase “Somos Dubuque,” know that you’re seeing and hearing our Dubuque community become more inclusive.
Sergio Pérez (he/him/el) is a first-generation Mexican-American queer cisgender man born in Chicago. He was born into a family of first-generation immigrant parents from Coahuila, México. He holds a BA in political science and international studies from Loras College and M.S.Ed in student affairs administration and higher education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. While at Loras College, he was named a member of the BizTimes Rising Stars Class of 2019 in Dubuque. Under his leadership, the Loras College Center for Inclusion & Advocacy was awarded the 2019 NASPA Region IV Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and was awarded honorable mention for the 2020 NCAA Inclusion Award.
