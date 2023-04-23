I have lived and worked in the Dubuque community since 2016 overseeing the Center for Inclusion & Advocacy at Loras College. I have seen our student community diversify, enriching not only our campus community but also the larger Dubuque community with their culture, music, food and care for one another. In particular, I’ve seen how our Latinx community, our Latinos from Iowa and the Midwest as well as those coming to us from countries and communities such as Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, to name a few, see Loras College as a place of opportunity for them.

Loras College has been a strong supporter of our Latinx student community. Through the Center for Inclusion & Advocacy, we have built a foundation from where our students of color can go to find support and enhance their undergraduate experience. Our office is home to Loras LULAC, the Iowa collegiate flagship council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, the oldest and largest civil rights group for Latinos in the United States of America. Our Latinx students have brought their comunidad (community), their cultura (culture), their suenos (dreams) to our community, and Dubuque stands to benefit. During the pandemic, it was our Latinx students of Loras LULAC who recorded a video campaign promoting vaccine information for our tri-state Spanish-speaking community in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. It was our Loras LULAC students who volunteered at the Dubuque Fiesta this past fall to provide a children’s arts and crafts space while attendees celebrated Latinx heritage!

Sergio Pérez (he/him/el) is a first-generation Mexican-American queer cisgender man born in Chicago. He was born into a family of first-generation immigrant parents from Coahuila, México. He holds a BA in political science and international studies from Loras College and M.S.Ed in student affairs administration and higher education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. While at Loras College, he was named a member of the BizTimes Rising Stars Class of 2019 in Dubuque. Under his leadership, the Loras College Center for Inclusion & Advocacy was awarded the 2019 NASPA Region IV Award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and was awarded honorable mention for the 2020 NCAA Inclusion Award.

