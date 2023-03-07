Since assuming office, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has placed a priority on fiscally conservative policies, with pro-growth tax reforms and prudent budgeting as centerpieces. This legislative session, the governor is proposing to rein in Iowa’s administrative state. Forty years have passed since the last time the state government underwent any substantial reform, and Reynolds has introduced a comprehensive measure to streamline and make it more efficient for taxpayers.

In her Condition of the State address, the governor articulated her plan to ensure that state government is a good “steward of Iowans’ tax dollars.” Last year, the Legislature passed and the governor signed the largest tax reform measure in state history. By 2026, Iowa’s progressive income tax will be replaced by a low, 3.9% flat tax. The governor has also made clear her goal to eliminate the individual income tax before the end of her second term.

Hendrickson serves as policy director for Iowans for Tax Relief Foundation.

