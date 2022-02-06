Most people are generally aware of the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decree, but less aware of its details and those of subsequent related cases. Before Roe, every state had passed laws either permitting abortion or protecting the unborn. In imposing the abortion license, the Roe justices usurped the democratic process. Its reversal will do nothing more than restore that process.
One would think, given their recent laments about “threats to our democracy” and voting rights, progressives would welcome citizens voting on abortion. If their confidence matches their rhetoric on how the popular will supports abortion, they should see Roe’s reversal as the road to political dominance. Do they fear democratic debate will reveal the weakness of their arguments?
Though the culpability for abortion lies mostly with the irresponsible male, today the major cause of its proliferation is progressive and radical feminist ideology and its obsession with “equity.” There will always be those who deny that babies (human beings) are being killed or rationalize it because of the “complexity” of human nature and the “need” to make us all the same.
The devastating legacy of Roe, like slavery, will not be easily overcome. Roe continued America’s and the world’s history of giving certain “persons” special legal standing over “non-persons” (or slaves, as 3/5ths persons) who, in the words of Notre Dame professor O. Carter Snead, “live at the sufferance of others, according to their interests and desires.”
Almost every aspect of the abortion issue parallels slavery. Just as segregation, Jim Crow and other oppressive measures were initiated in southern states after the “official” end of slavery, Democrat-run states will certainly double down on facilitating abortion.
Did you know the Texas Heartbeat Law allocated $100 million to programs and services for expectant mothers in need, before and after birth? Or that the Democrat governor of Michigan vetoed a $16 million allocation for nonviolent pregnancy and parenting support systems because it didn’t provide an “abortion option.” Wow. Would you expect a suicide prevention hot line to offer suicide as a “choice?”
If Roe is rightly reversed, pro-lifers — today’s abolitionists — should remember Winston Churchill’s admonition after the first major Allied victory in WWII, “Now, this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
“The vulnerability and dependence of a woman facing an unplanned pregnancy constitutes a summons for aid by those able to render it” is Professor Snead’s counsel that the pro-life community has always followed. In the struggle to protect the unborn and their mothers, the pro-life community will not be starting fresh.
Some 21 states, anticipating Roe’s reversal, have enacted protective and supportive legislation. In Dubuque, caring and nurturing work by the Clarity Clinic, Birthright, Mary’s Inn, Catholic Charities and the educational and referral work of Dubuque County Right to Life are all done with private donations.
There are close to 3,000 crisis pregnancy centers and maternity homes in our country. As NRI senior fellow Kathryn Jean Lopez said, “The front lines of the pro-life movement are one of the best-kept secrets in America. Beyond the protest signs and prayer vigils, women and children are met where they are, loved and cared for.”
Roe’s reversal will shepherd women and their children, born and unborn, through life-affirming doors where, as always, they will be welcomed, loved, and cared for. Come through those doors. Help is there.