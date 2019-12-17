Some 75 years ago, the Battle of the Bulge was in full swing, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front during World War II. While reading something on this anniversary, I found myself reflecting on the time I spent just a few months ago interviewing Bill Frederick, a local World War II veteran.
Now 93, Frederick has begun to talk more about his experiences in France near the end of the war. He told me in vivid detail about the day his jeep was hit by a bazooka, knocking him unconscious and throwing him into a ravine with shrapnel in his neck.
It was a harrowing and meaningful story, and one that I was proud to tell when I wrote about his experiences in a TH piece published in September.
What I didn’t write about was my personal connection to his story, which is perhaps why Frederick told it to me.
I have known Bill Frederick all of my life, only I never knew him as Bill. To me, he’s always been Tubb, a lifelong nickname, and what my parents always called him. Tubb lived on Pinard Street in Dubuque as a child, and my dad and his family lived next door. When my dad, Bob Gilligan, (or Giggs, as Tubb called him) died in 2009, he and Tubb had been the closest of friends for more than 75 years.
They were both part of tight-knit circle of friends that shared card games, vacations and parties for decades. I remember many stories from that time, but I’d never really heard a lot about the early years of their friendship.
My dad had lost all the fingers on his right hand as a teenager when he was helping out a friend at a local butcher shop and his hand got caught in a machine. While it was undoubtedly a serious injury, for my siblings and me, we never saw it as a disability. Other than buttoning the left cuff on a dress shirt, there was nothing he couldn’t do.
Dad never talked much about the injury, and he was, in fact, gifted in working with his hands — an accomplished woodworker, candy maker, golfer and a guy who could fix just about anything.
Tubb talked to me about when the accident happened and how worried he was that his friend might never recover. “When we were kids and your dad lost his fingers, people in the neighborhood would say, ‘What will he do? He’s going to be crippled for life,’” Tubb said. “I remember my dad saying, ‘Bill, don’t worry. Bob’s a strong boy. He’s going to be doing everything you’re doing in a while.’ And he was. Giggs and I, we played baseball and football and everything together. I looked at him like an older brother.”
Tubb carried those memories of my dad’s determination with him into WWII.
“When the war broke out, a lot of guys wanted to get in. Of course, I was one of them, and so was your dad. But he couldn’t get in. He tried everything — the Coast Guard, everything. I always felt bad about that because as I went through basic training and everything else, I kept thinking, Giggs could do this just as well as I could — maybe better. As I went through the war, I kept thinking of things like that.”
The day the bazooka hit Tubb’s jeep, throwing him into a ditch, he lay there, bullets whizzing over head as his troop engaged the Germans in a fierce battle. As Tubb regained consciousness and knew he’d have to make a run for it to get to the safety of his fellow soldiers, he lay in the ditch gathering his courage. “I kept thinking of your dad,” he told me. “I thought, ‘Giggs could do this.’”
Tubb made it out that day, and a week later, the Nazis surrendered. I’d never heard the harrowing story before, nor the fact that it was thinking about my father’s determination to overcome a challenge as a teenager back in Dubuque that proved motivating to Tubb. What a gift to be told that story.
As we concluded our conversation, I was trying to remember whether Tubb and dad were distant cousins. A lot of their friend group had familial ties, going back a few generations. Tubb explained some of those connections but noted that wasn’t the case with him and Dad. Then, he paused and pointed at me.
“I’ll tell you how we were related,” he said. “Giggs was my brother.”
There’s a reason we call them the Greatest Generation.