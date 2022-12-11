Tax-increment financing might not be the salvation of municipal government, but it sure does help.
When properly applied, TIFs can be effective catalysts for development and result in job creation and growth of the tax base.
A TIF can allow communities to make necessary public improvements to induce private investment. When the value of that property goes up, the additional tax revenue generated — the increment — is used to repay bonds that financed the public improvements in the area.
TIF districts also can be used to incentivize businesses to come to the area or existing businesses to expand here. In that case, the increment is returned to the business in the form of a tax rebate, usually predicated on the company creating a specific number of jobs or investing a certain amount of money into the property.
Can TIFs be overdone? Sure, they can. Can TIF tax breaks outpace the incremental dollars they generate? It certainly could happen. That’s why communities have to be judicious in designating TIF districts.
TIFs are a fact of life, and they aren’t going away. A single city can’t just unilaterally withdraw from the TIF game, lest it give all other communities a huge advantage in creating new business and industry. The town without TIFs would be stuck on the platform, watching the economic development train roar past.
That’s why TIF management is so important. When a whole community (or close to it) is designated a TIF, that town has passed the saturation point.
If a community establishes a TIF district in an area that would have developed anyway, the designation simply serves to draw dollars away from other taxing bodies. Likewise, if an area is already highly developed, the incremental increase will be small, reducing the benefit to taxpayers.
Dubuque has done a good job managing eight urban renewal districts over the past four-plus decades.
Dubuque’s urban renewal report for fiscal year 2022 shows the city generating $12,863,629 in TIF-related revenue while accruing $11,321,896 in related expenditures. About $11.8 million of revenue came directly from increases in property taxes generated by developments, while the remaining $1 million came from loan repayments, property tax replacement claims and generated interest.
Consider the projects that have been helped with TIF and the benefits they bring to Dubuque and the tri-state area:
- Simmons Pet Food received $195,814 in fiscal year 2022 as part of a 10-year development agreement with the city. The pet food manufacturer is expected to receive a total of $3 million as part of its $80 million investment to open a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque.
- A total of $253,743 was paid to Novelty Iron Works as part of its $27 million investment in renovating the Novelty Iron Works building, 333 E. 10th St. In total, the company is expected to receive nearly $2.8 million in TIF tax rebates for the project over a 10-year period.
- In 2019, Dupaco Community Credit Union agreed to invest $38 million in renovating the Voices Building, 1000 Jackson St., into its new operations center. As part of a TIF agreement for the project, Dupaco is expected to receive nearly $3 million in rebates.
Would economic development happen organically in an unfettered free market? Maybe. Maybe not. At this point, though, a city cannot simply put the TIF tool back in the toolbox. Unilateral disarmament exposes vulnerability. Other cities would be right there to dangle fruit in front of prospective interested parties.
TIF arrangements do impact other taxing entities: School districts, for example, miss out on capturing new taxes generated during the life of a TIF. However, the district would continue to receive the property taxes on the original property value. And the new tax value would have never existed if the TIF district wasn’t created.
Additionally, when TIFs help businesses grow and create jobs, the whole community benefits — eventually including the school district. When the tax base expands, there is a long-term gain, even if there is a short-term loss.
The use of TIFs for economic development is not a matter of scooping up taxpayer dollars from city coffers and pouring them into business. The dollars are assigned from expanding the tax base — something that would not have otherwise happened.
When properly managed, TIFs provide a valuable economic development tool with long-term benefits for the entire community.
