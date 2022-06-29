In the same edition of this paper that reported on the overturning of Roe v. Wade (June 25, page 8C) was an article about a controversy in Brazil, a country governed by extremists. The article described how an 11-year-old girl who became pregnant from rape was finally allowed to abort her rapist’s child after the government had earlier denied it.
This is an example of the necessity for safe, legal abortions. I know too many women who have been raped or coerced into sex to think that such possibilities are rare. It is wrong for a government to force women who have been assaulted to carry an abuser’s child to full term. It is unjust to criminalize women and health care providers who end such a pregnancy.
My views are informed by my values and experiences as a Lutheran minister who cherishes life as a gift from God. My belief in the sanctity of life and my care for the wider community includes the awareness that life gets complicated. Part of respecting each other as fellow citizens in a complex society includes trusting people to make intimate personal choices, including a woman’s choice to give birth or have an abortion.
As a Christian, I trust that God knows our hearts and loves us even — and maybe especially — when things are personally or socially complicated. As a citizen, I ask the members of this community to protect and provide access to safe, legal abortions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.