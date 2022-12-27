As we close out 2022, we’ll have several stories that put the year in perspective and remind us of all that’s happened.
Beginning over this past weekend, we looked back on the top local business stories of the year and recapped the top local sports stories in a salute of 2022.
This week, we’ll reflect on notable citizens of the tri-states who have passed away in the last year. And in the next week, we will look back on the biggest local news stories of 2022, as chosen by TH journalists.
On Saturday, we’ll have some fun with a look back at the year by the numbers — fun and interesting tidbits about the year gone by. On Sunday, we’ll look ahead to the business trends of 2023. And also on Sunday, we’ll continue our time-honored tradition of announcing the First Citizen Award recipient.
Be sure to check out all this compelling local content.
The year in photos
Additionally, our first premium magazine of the new year will be published in next Tuesday’s edition. “Images of 2022” will tell the stories of the year through the photos shot by our photojournalists and a section of reader-submitted pictures. We’ll showcase the news, sports and feature photos captured by our award-winning photo staff throughout 2022.
This is a great keepsake and remembrance of the year. For anyone in the tri-state area who had a baby in 2022, this magazine should be stowed away for the child, like a time capsule of the era in magazine form.
Watch for this premium magazine inside Tuesday’s TH.
A toast to all that might be in ‘23
Now, we bid farewell to what’s been another pretty rough year with workforce issues compounded by shortages of housing and child care services, inflation and other challenges.
Through it all, we’ve done our best to keep our readers informed about all facets of these issues and how their impact was felt locally. We did so with the help of well-forged community partnerships with businesses, educators, government officials and health care providers. At the same time, we gave readers something to smile about every day, telling the stories of the good people and great things happening in our area.
Here’s hoping 2023 sees more solutions than problems. Either way, we’ll be here, your scribes of history, documenting all aspects of life in the tri-state area.
Gilligan is a 30-plus years veteran of the Telegraph Herald and has been executive editor since 2017. Email her at amy.gilligan@thmedia.com.
