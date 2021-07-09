While the particulars still need to be worked out, kudos to the officials behind a proposal in which a local college and organization would jointly fund a position focused on reducing waste at Dubuque County’s higher education institutions.
Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Authority and University of Dubuque would nearly evenly split the cost of a full-time staff member at UD to focus on the endeavor.
Dubuque County is blessed with a strong group of higher-education institutions. UD, Loras College, Clarke University, Northeast Iowa Community College, Divine Word College, Emmaus Bible College and Wartburg Theological Seminary draw thousands of students annually from outside the area, in addition to being favored locations for many local high school graduates.
These students bring so much to our local area, and many are environmentally conscious. But as anyone who has been on a college campus near move-out day can attest, at least some students are known to take the path of least resistance when it comes time to get rid of their stuff: the trash.
The new partnership would provide a person to focus on initiatives such as “Donate, Don’t Dump” events during those times of year for students who might not know or have access to options outside of a dumpster. The person also would focus on other efforts such as zero-waste sporting events.
“There’s lots of low-hanging fruit,” said Adam Hoffman, head of UD’s Department of Natural and Applied Sciences. That’s a great place to start.
It was encouraging to see both Iowa and Wisconsin among the top 10 states in a recent ranking related to the well-being of children.
There are a lot of different metrics and rankings out there, but the annual Kids Count Data Book published by Annie E. Casey Foundation is very well-regarded, so those local rankings mean something. So does Illinois moving up three spots to 21st.
The collected data from 2019 evaluated well-being trends of children in each state in four categories: economic, education, health and family and community.
Hats off to the range of local professionals and organizations working so hard on those areas with our children. Their efforts have been thrust even more into the spotlight since the pandemic started.
But you don’t have to tell them that our work here is far from done. While the most-recent data used in the evaluations came from before the pandemic, continuing challenges were evident even then — even in our local Top 10 states.
For example, 64% of fourth-graders in Wisconsin were not proficient in reading in 2019. The total was 65% in Iowa. Similar percentages of eighth-graders were not proficient in math in the two states. About one in three children ages 10 to 17 were overweight in both states.
These are issues that the entire community needs to continue working to address. Our future generations will be shaped by our efforts.
The Independence Day holiday provides an apt opportunity to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices made by the nation’s veterans and active-duty servicemen and -women.
It was a fitting day for the community to turn out in celebration of the centenary year of the American Legion Post in Cascade, Iowa.
Like American Legion posts across the nation, Cascade’s began after World War I and has been a fixture in the community ever since.
A similar relationship can be found in seemingly every city in our area — local veterans organizations that are part of the fabric of the communities. Whether it be American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars ones or other related groups, they give back in so many ways.
A tip of the cap to Cascade’s Legion and the local members of all of those organizations. Thank you for your service both in and out of uniform.