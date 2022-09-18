RURAL AMERICA — It was almost hilarious, then I decided it was beautiful, and graceful. Up my country lane I watched as four wild turkeys, two adults and two young ones, high-stepped out of the tall grass onto the gravel, extending their twig-like legs as if they were emulating Dan Patch, a famous harness-racing horse from more than a century ago.
On only one day this past week has the wind come whistling down the river valley from the north, and it was refreshing, a small harbinger of things to come. I think we’re now in September, though evidently as a retired old person I have some difficulties with what month we’re in.
At the end of August, I was in the midst of signing up to be a participant in Alzheimer’s clinical trials at Rush Medical in Chicago. My wife had been in an Alzheimer’s clinical trial at Rush and it was an extraordinarily positive experience, so I figured I would volunteer as a person without Alzheimer’s, as evidently it also needs those without dementia for some studies.
I was given a Mini-Mental Status Examination. Some of you have perhaps taken it … the tester says three words and then asks later to repeat them back. That, and a whole bunch of other tests. My results came by post, 21 out of 22 correct. The one I missed? “What month is this?” This was at the end of August, and I said, “September.” That is not a disqualifier for Rush, but it sure felt like one for me. Hell, I remember the words to “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps, how in the world do I not know the month in which I’m living? Hold my hand, someone.
The hollow is beautiful this time of year. About once a week, I climb aboard my tractor, the one with the cutter on the back, and I mow the fields and trails that we carved out of the underbrush over the past 25 years. This past cutting, I sang Peter Frampton’s “Do You Feel Like I Do” in full voice. Of course, no one offered a response, and I’m still not accustomed to that. I sing, a lot. Music offers reference points to all that I’ve done in life, good, bad, happy, sad.
A friend told me recently, “I’m so happy to see you back in music.” Were it not for music, I’m not sure where I would be, however, she hasn’t always been there. At some point we stumble into adulthood, and we realize that to make a living we must do something more practical than play music or write books. Many of us pushed aside some of the things we love.
My mother was a wonderful painter, had been since she was small, but she gave it up to raise a family, only picking it up later as she made her very lonely way toward death. I can see two of my mother’s paintings from where I sit, and they make me sad. One she painted when she was 13 and the other just a few months before she passed.
Dear, dear woman, what were you thinking, getting married in your youth, backing away from yourself, putting away your brushes, then dying so young? Come back to me, there are things I forgot to say, songs I still wish to sing to you, and there are paintings waiting to be created.
Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.