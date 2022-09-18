RURAL AMERICA — It was almost hilarious, then I decided it was beautiful, and graceful. Up my country lane I watched as four wild turkeys, two adults and two young ones, high-stepped out of the tall grass onto the gravel, extending their twig-like legs as if they were emulating Dan Patch, a famous harness-racing horse from more than a century ago.

On only one day this past week has the wind come whistling down the river valley from the north, and it was refreshing, a small harbinger of things to come. I think we’re now in September, though evidently as a retired old person I have some difficulties with what month we’re in.

Ullrich is a freelance writer who resides in rural Jackson County, Iowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.