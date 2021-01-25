John Pregler is the best choice for council person for Ward 1.
John was born, raised ,worked here and has lived his entire life in Dubuque. He has the knowledge and experience to serve Ward 1 on the City Council.
John is well qualified through his job skills to represent and safeguard our rights on the council. He will give “We the People” of Ward 1 a voice on the council that we all deserve.
Don ’t pass up a chance to vote for John in the Feb. 2 primary and the March 2 election. It may be the best 15 minutes you can use.