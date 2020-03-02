With the 2020 presidential campaign in full swing, there are many voices yelling about what must be done to improve our country. As with any political arena, there’s a lot of talking, but not much action yet.
As a former political science major with past aspirations to work for an elected official, I decided years ago that I prefer working closer to home to make positive change. I chose, quite literally, to work on a smaller scale as an elementary school teacher, and now as a children’s yoga teacher.
Part of what guided my decision to change career paths was advice I received on how to help make the world a better place. Did I want to fix the world, help the world, or provide actual service to this world?”
If I wanted to fix the world, that meant I saw it as broken. If I wanted to help the world, that meant I saw the world as weak. If I wanted to serve the world, I saw it as a place lacking connection.
On the surface, I didn’t see anything inherently wrong in viewing aspects of the world in any of these ways … until I began to look at the world not just as a place, but as people.
If I wanted to fix the world, I saw people as broken who needed to be repaired. If I wanted to help the world, I saw people as weak who needed my resources. If I wanted to serve the world, I saw people as human beings whose suffering stemmed from a lack of connection with others.
One of the most important things I have learned is that in order to authentically serve others, I have to see the humanity inside each person who crosses my path. I have to be able to look into a person’s eyes and see the unique quirks that make them who they are, while at the same time understanding they have the same emotions in their heart I house in mine. We both laugh, love, hurt, and cry.
The second most important thing I learned is that people are served by others when they are shown how to look inside of themselves to find what it is they think they are missing. This is why it is so important to embrace that people are complete just as they are. Providing service is simply helping them to also view themselves in this same way when they start to lose sight of who they are. To do anything else is providing a disservice because then people learn to look outside of themselves and depend on others for happiness and survival.
I frequently stumble in my quest, and find myself “fixing” or “healing” when I should be serving. When you look at the big picture, there might be some fixing and healing necessary, but these acts must be done with the ultimate purpose of building people up to believe in themselves. When I have found myself falling into the trap of fixing or helping, it’s because I have momentarily lost sight of the big picture. At these times, I shake myself off and get back to serving.
When I listen to the candidates on their political platforms, I close my ears if I sense that they are only looking to fix or heal the world. When the time comes to cast my ballot, I’m making myself accountable to put my vote behind the candidate who I feel wants to get in the arena with the purpose of authentically serving people, not just in our country, but globally.